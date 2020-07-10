All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

12102 Sage Hen Ct

12102 Sage Hen Court · No Longer Available
Location

12102 Sage Hen Court, Austin, TX 78727
Angus Valley

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Austin 3BD 2BA plus office! - Beautiful 1-story home. Unbeatable location, great schools. Vinyl plank and tile throughout home. Large bedrooms, good closets. Front office. Wonderful back yard. Call today!

(RLNE5817325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12102 Sage Hen Ct have any available units?
12102 Sage Hen Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 12102 Sage Hen Ct currently offering any rent specials?
12102 Sage Hen Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12102 Sage Hen Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 12102 Sage Hen Ct is pet friendly.
Does 12102 Sage Hen Ct offer parking?
No, 12102 Sage Hen Ct does not offer parking.
Does 12102 Sage Hen Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12102 Sage Hen Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12102 Sage Hen Ct have a pool?
No, 12102 Sage Hen Ct does not have a pool.
Does 12102 Sage Hen Ct have accessible units?
No, 12102 Sage Hen Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 12102 Sage Hen Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 12102 Sage Hen Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12102 Sage Hen Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 12102 Sage Hen Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

