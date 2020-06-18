All apartments in Austin
Austin, TX
12102 N Lamar Blvd
Last updated May 18 2020 at 8:01 AM

12102 N Lamar Blvd

12102 North Lamar Boulevard · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12102 North Lamar Boulevard, Austin, TX 78753

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
conference room
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
sauna
volleyball court
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!

A few years ago, a mysterious rift in the space time continuum appeared right on Rainey Street, a once quiet and cozy row of quaint homes. After much shock and confusion, it was later discovered that this rift in the universe was caused by a group of future humans from the year 2501, whom said to hail from the yet to be discovered Nation of Funk with the ability to construct stellar buildings of intergalactic glory. Gracefully, they decided to show us an example of their majesty, and built this lovely community where wonderful people like you can live.   

___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities

Master bedrooms accommodate a king size bed

Oversized walk-in closets with built-in shelving

Direct access to the balcony from living rooms and bedrooms

Luxurious bathrooms include cultured marble vanities, dual sinks and hardwood cabinets

Glass-enclosed, walk-in showers with tiled bench seating

Garden & steeping tubs

Glass-block windows

Bidets

Spacious, gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and backsplashes

Stainless steel appliances and natural gas ranges

Designer hardwood cabinets with under-cabinet lighting

Stainless steel, side-by-side refrigerators with water and ice dispensers

Kitchen islands with granite countertops

Built-in pantries and wine racks

Walk-in utility rooms with full-size washer and dryer connections

Select units come equipped with stacked washer and dryer

___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities

Unique Italianate architectural design

Signature carved stone columns

Exterior materials include limestone masonry, stucco, barrel-tiled roofs and cedar siding

Large, private patios and balconies

Nine open floor plan designs with 9 and 10-foot ceilings

Bookshelves, plant valances, crown moulding and vaulted ceilings (some with exposed, heavy-timber trusses)

Gas fireplaces with carved-stone surrounds, tiled hearths and 100-year old longleaf pine mantles

Spacious linen, coat and storage closets (additional leasable storage closets available)

Upgraded carpet with Saltillo tiled entries, and ceramic tiled kitchens and bathrooms

Stained concrete flooring*

Transom and clerestory insulated windows

Upgraded plumbing fixtures, hardware and lighting fixtures with dimmers

High-efficiency, 14-seer rated HVAC systems

Energy-efficient, natural gas hot water heaters with Aqua-Therm hydronic heating

Natural gas cooking

Double-pane, insulated windows with Low-E glass

Energy efficient insulation rated R-15 in the exterior walls and party walls

Energy efficient insulation rated R-38 in the attic space

Double-wall construction between units as well 3 inches of sound reducing hardrock concrete between floors to ensure optimal sound proofing

Elegant clubhouse with a full kitchen, bar area, lounging area and creek-view veranda

24-hour fully-equipped fitness center with lockers and changing area

Indoor spa with cascading waterfall, steam room and cedar sauna

Two-tier swimming pool with water feature, volleyball pool, gas grill and spacious sundeck overlooking Walnut Creek

Event space with media area, pool table, shuffle board and bar area

Conference room

Complimentary wireless internet at the pool and clubhouse

Controlled-access, gated community

Professional onsite management

24-hour emergency maintenance response

Private, detached garages, carports and storage units available

Complimentary curbside trash pick-up and onsite recycling stations

Pet friendly

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12102 N Lamar Blvd have any available units?
12102 N Lamar Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12102 N Lamar Blvd have?
Some of 12102 N Lamar Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12102 N Lamar Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
12102 N Lamar Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12102 N Lamar Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 12102 N Lamar Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 12102 N Lamar Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 12102 N Lamar Blvd does offer parking.
Does 12102 N Lamar Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12102 N Lamar Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12102 N Lamar Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 12102 N Lamar Blvd has a pool.
Does 12102 N Lamar Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 12102 N Lamar Blvd has accessible units.
Does 12102 N Lamar Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 12102 N Lamar Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
