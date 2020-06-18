12102 N Lamar Blvd

Amenities
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!
A few years ago, a mysterious rift in the space time continuum appeared right on Rainey Street, a once quiet and cozy row of quaint homes. After much shock and confusion, it was later discovered that this rift in the universe was caused by a group of future humans from the year 2501, whom said to hail from the yet to be discovered Nation of Funk with the ability to construct stellar buildings of intergalactic glory. Gracefully, they decided to show us an example of their majesty, and built this lovely community where wonderful people like you can live.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Master bedrooms accommodate a king size bed
Oversized walk-in closets with built-in shelving
Direct access to the balcony from living rooms and bedrooms
Luxurious bathrooms include cultured marble vanities, dual sinks and hardwood cabinets
Glass-enclosed, walk-in showers with tiled bench seating
Garden & steeping tubs
Glass-block windows
Bidets
Spacious, gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and backsplashes
Stainless steel appliances and natural gas ranges
Designer hardwood cabinets with under-cabinet lighting
Stainless steel, side-by-side refrigerators with water and ice dispensers
Kitchen islands with granite countertops
Built-in pantries and wine racks
Walk-in utility rooms with full-size washer and dryer connections
Select units come equipped with stacked washer and dryer
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Unique Italianate architectural design
Signature carved stone columns
Exterior materials include limestone masonry, stucco, barrel-tiled roofs and cedar siding
Large, private patios and balconies
Nine open floor plan designs with 9 and 10-foot ceilings
Bookshelves, plant valances, crown moulding and vaulted ceilings (some with exposed, heavy-timber trusses)
Gas fireplaces with carved-stone surrounds, tiled hearths and 100-year old longleaf pine mantles
Spacious linen, coat and storage closets (additional leasable storage closets available)
Upgraded carpet with Saltillo tiled entries, and ceramic tiled kitchens and bathrooms
Stained concrete flooring*
Transom and clerestory insulated windows
Upgraded plumbing fixtures, hardware and lighting fixtures with dimmers
High-efficiency, 14-seer rated HVAC systems
Energy-efficient, natural gas hot water heaters with Aqua-Therm hydronic heating
Natural gas cooking
Double-pane, insulated windows with Low-E glass
Energy efficient insulation rated R-15 in the exterior walls and party walls
Energy efficient insulation rated R-38 in the attic space
Double-wall construction between units as well 3 inches of sound reducing hardrock concrete between floors to ensure optimal sound proofing
Elegant clubhouse with a full kitchen, bar area, lounging area and creek-view veranda
24-hour fully-equipped fitness center with lockers and changing area
Indoor spa with cascading waterfall, steam room and cedar sauna
Two-tier swimming pool with water feature, volleyball pool, gas grill and spacious sundeck overlooking Walnut Creek
Event space with media area, pool table, shuffle board and bar area
Conference room
Complimentary wireless internet at the pool and clubhouse
Controlled-access, gated community
Professional onsite management
24-hour emergency maintenance response
Private, detached garages, carports and storage units available
Complimentary curbside trash pick-up and onsite recycling stations
Pet friendly