All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 12101 N Lamar Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
12101 N Lamar Blvd
Last updated February 27 2020 at 8:20 AM

12101 N Lamar Blvd

12101 North Lamar Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12101 North Lamar Boulevard, Austin, TX 78753

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12101 N Lamar Blvd have any available units?
12101 N Lamar Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 12101 N Lamar Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
12101 N Lamar Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12101 N Lamar Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 12101 N Lamar Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 12101 N Lamar Blvd offer parking?
No, 12101 N Lamar Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 12101 N Lamar Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12101 N Lamar Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12101 N Lamar Blvd have a pool?
No, 12101 N Lamar Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 12101 N Lamar Blvd have accessible units?
No, 12101 N Lamar Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 12101 N Lamar Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 12101 N Lamar Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12101 N Lamar Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 12101 N Lamar Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bell South Lamar
2717 South Lamar
Austin, TX 78704
Lantern Apartments
12403 Mellow Meadow Dr
Austin, TX 78750
Arbor at Tallwood
8810 Tallwood Dr
Austin, TX 78759
Bexley at Whitestone
9826 North Lake Creek Pkwy
Austin, TX 78717
Tambaleo 2208
2208 S 5th St
Austin, TX 78704
Preserve Wells Branch
1773 Wells Branch Pkwy
Austin, TX 78728
Delwood Station
1230 E 38th 1/2 St
Austin, TX 78722
Hunt Club Austin
3101 Shoreline Dr
Austin, TX 78728

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin