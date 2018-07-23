Rent Calculator
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
12101 N Lamar Blvd
Last updated February 27 2020 at 8:20 AM
12101 N Lamar Blvd
12101 North Lamar Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Location
12101 North Lamar Boulevard, Austin, TX 78753
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12101 N Lamar Blvd have any available units?
12101 N Lamar Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 12101 N Lamar Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
12101 N Lamar Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12101 N Lamar Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 12101 N Lamar Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 12101 N Lamar Blvd offer parking?
No, 12101 N Lamar Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 12101 N Lamar Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12101 N Lamar Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12101 N Lamar Blvd have a pool?
No, 12101 N Lamar Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 12101 N Lamar Blvd have accessible units?
No, 12101 N Lamar Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 12101 N Lamar Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 12101 N Lamar Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12101 N Lamar Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 12101 N Lamar Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
