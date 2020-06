Amenities

Modern new home (2014 build) available for rent! 5 minute walk to Rainey Street and walking distance to all of downtown Austin! All bills paid! You get your own yard, 3 car driveway, custom outdoor couch, washer/dryer and modern kitchen with very nice amenities, It comes furnished as well! This place is available November 2, 2015. 1 month minimum. 4 month maximum (should vacate by February 29, 2016).