Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:55 AM

1210 E 5th St

1210 East 5th Street · (512) 877-4008
Location

1210 East 5th Street, Austin, TX 78702
East Cesar Chavez

Price and availability

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
conference room
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Apartment Amenities

Wood style plank flooring

Granite countertops

Gourmet style kitchens

Bluetooth thermostats

Large walk-in closets

Spa inspired bathrooms

Standup showers

Large soaking tubs

Washer/dryer hookups

Downtown views

Private balconies

Mud room style entries

Community Amenities

Elevated resort-style pool with Downtown views

Ground level pool with sun deck and private cabanas

Large state of the art fitness center with pool view

Wellness studio with free group fitness classes

Resident co-working space with private conference rooms

Coin Operated laundry rooms located throughout community

Mail centers with smart package lockers located throughout community

Private Courtyards with gas grills and fire pits throughout community

Smaller Zen courtyards with lounge seating

Oversized chess board and social games

Resident arcade with classic arcade games and ping pong

Social entertainment lounge for private events

Resident lounge featuring seating and flat screens with attached kitchen

Pet spa with stainless steel doggie tubs and blow dryers

Attached restaurants, spas, salons, and Whole Foods

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1210 E 5th St have any available units?
1210 E 5th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1210 E 5th St have?
Some of 1210 E 5th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1210 E 5th St currently offering any rent specials?
1210 E 5th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 E 5th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1210 E 5th St is pet friendly.
Does 1210 E 5th St offer parking?
Yes, 1210 E 5th St does offer parking.
Does 1210 E 5th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1210 E 5th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 E 5th St have a pool?
Yes, 1210 E 5th St has a pool.
Does 1210 E 5th St have accessible units?
Yes, 1210 E 5th St has accessible units.
Does 1210 E 5th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1210 E 5th St does not have units with dishwashers.
