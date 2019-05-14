1210 E 5th St

Amenities
Fake news! Witch Hunt! No Collusion! We get it, you've been unfairly persecuted in your string of victories in your co ed intramural softball team. Your enemies have claimed you've received unfair assistance from that nefarious team Houston. But you know better. Theunprecedented y're just peanut butter and jealous of you. Anyways, your unprecedented reign of victorious co ed intramural softball winningness has brought upon you spoils and riches you've never had before. With your new found powers of wealth through totally non colluded gains, you've now decided to find yourself a nice new beautiful East Austin apartment that happens to have a sweet dog park and cool neighbors (like me!, I live here!)
Apartment Amenities
Wood style plank flooring
Granite countertops
Gourmet style kitchens
Bluetooth thermostats
Large walk-in closets
Spa inspired bathrooms
Standup showers
Large soaking tubs
Washer/dryer hookups
Downtown views
Private balconies
Mud room style entries
Community Amenities
Elevated resort-style pool with Downtown views
Ground level pool with sun deck and private cabanas
Large state of the art fitness center with pool view
Wellness studio with free group fitness classes
Resident co-working space with private conference rooms
Coin Operated laundry rooms located throughout community
Mail centers with smart package lockers located throughout community
Private Courtyards with gas grills and fire pits throughout community
Smaller Zen courtyards with lounge seating
Oversized chess board and social games
Resident arcade with classic arcade games and ping pong
Social entertainment lounge for private events
Resident lounge featuring seating and flat screens with attached kitchen
Pet spa with stainless steel doggie tubs and blow dryers
Attached restaurants, spas, salons, and Whole Foods