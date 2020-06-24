1207 Hollow Creek Dr - 4

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities coffee bar courtyard pool

All utilities paid by tenant, except Water paid by Landlord

Coin laundry available across the street

No Pets Allowed

Verifiable Income of at least 3x monthly rent

Rent History: At least two prior rentals

A valid Drivers License and Social Security Card

30-day notice required for move-out

Live in a highly walkable location minutes from the excitement of downtown. Stroll to restaurants, coffee shops and parks, hop on the MoPac Expressway for adventures further afield or simply relax on the green grass of your courtyard.



Nestled in the heart of the Barton Hills neighborhood just behind Barton Springs Pool. Easily accessed from Barton Springs Rd, S Lamar BLVD and Barton Skyway (Lamar side). Just a quick jaunt to coffee at Austin Java, a green juice pick me up at Juiceland, some queso and Margaritas at Chuy's or maybe you want a late-night burger from P. Terry's. All this and a 10-minute drive downtown make this the ideal location to live in 78704.