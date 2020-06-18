All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1205 West 22nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1205 West 22nd Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1205 West 22nd Street

1205 West 22nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
West University
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1205 West 22nd Street, Austin, TX 78705
West University

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
1205 West 22nd Street Available 08/07/20 UT PRE LEASE: Newly Constructed: Luxury 4 bed / 3 bath home in West Campus - New construction completed August 2017. Luxury 4 bed / 3 bath home located in a quaint pocket of West Campus. The home features designer selected finishes, custom cabinets, and high-end fixtures throughout. Ample off-street parking with a 1 car garage and other off-street parking spaces. The well designed open floor plan makes it perfect for four residents to share this home. The chefs kitchen features an island overlooking the living and dining area. There is even an covered porch to the iron fenced yard. This is the best of the best in West Campus! No Pets. 4 Residents Max.

Call Brian Copland at 512-576-0288 to schedule a tour.

Brian Copland, REALTOR
Realty Austin

(RLNE3689071)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 West 22nd Street have any available units?
1205 West 22nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 1205 West 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1205 West 22nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 West 22nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 1205 West 22nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1205 West 22nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 1205 West 22nd Street does offer parking.
Does 1205 West 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1205 West 22nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 West 22nd Street have a pool?
No, 1205 West 22nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1205 West 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 1205 West 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 West 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1205 West 22nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1205 West 22nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1205 West 22nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton Austin
101 Colorado St
Austin, TX 78701
Urbana at Goodnight Ranch
9005 Alderman Drive
Austin, TX 78747
Townhollow Apartments
1200 Treadwell Street
Austin, TX 78704
South Lamar Village
3505 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
Burl Apartments
2414 Ventura Dr
Austin, TX 78741
St. Edward's Apartments
125 Woodward Street
Austin, TX 78704
Sedona Springs
4201 Monterey Oaks Blvd
Austin, TX 78749
Laurel Woods
8312 Fathom Cir
Austin, TX 78750

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin