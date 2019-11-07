All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1205 Clearfield Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1205 Clearfield Dr.
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:54 AM

1205 Clearfield Dr.

1205 Clearfield Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
North Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1205 Clearfield Drive, Austin, TX 78758
North Austin

Amenities

dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-

(RLNE5091182)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 Clearfield Dr. have any available units?
1205 Clearfield Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 1205 Clearfield Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1205 Clearfield Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 Clearfield Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1205 Clearfield Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1205 Clearfield Dr. offer parking?
No, 1205 Clearfield Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1205 Clearfield Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1205 Clearfield Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 Clearfield Dr. have a pool?
No, 1205 Clearfield Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1205 Clearfield Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1205 Clearfield Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 Clearfield Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1205 Clearfield Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1205 Clearfield Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1205 Clearfield Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Santal
7624 Tecoma Cir
Austin, TX 78735
RARE Apartments
6407 Springdale Rd
Austin, TX 78723
Urban North
8101 San Felipe Blvd
Austin, TX 78729
Village Oaks
10926 Jollyville Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Mueller Gardens Apartments
5020 Manor Road
Austin, TX 78723
Logans Mill
1912 E William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78744
The Village at Gracy Farms
2600 Gracy Farms Ln
Austin, TX 78758
The Club at Summer Valley
744 W William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78745

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin