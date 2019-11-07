Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1205 Clearfield Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1205 Clearfield Dr.
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:54 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1205 Clearfield Dr.
1205 Clearfield Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
North Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1205 Clearfield Drive, Austin, TX 78758
North Austin
Amenities
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-
(RLNE5091182)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1205 Clearfield Dr. have any available units?
1205 Clearfield Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 1205 Clearfield Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1205 Clearfield Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 Clearfield Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1205 Clearfield Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1205 Clearfield Dr. offer parking?
No, 1205 Clearfield Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1205 Clearfield Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1205 Clearfield Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 Clearfield Dr. have a pool?
No, 1205 Clearfield Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1205 Clearfield Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1205 Clearfield Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 Clearfield Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1205 Clearfield Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1205 Clearfield Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1205 Clearfield Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Santal
7624 Tecoma Cir
Austin, TX 78735
RARE Apartments
6407 Springdale Rd
Austin, TX 78723
Urban North
8101 San Felipe Blvd
Austin, TX 78729
Village Oaks
10926 Jollyville Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Mueller Gardens Apartments
5020 Manor Road
Austin, TX 78723
Logans Mill
1912 E William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78744
The Village at Gracy Farms
2600 Gracy Farms Ln
Austin, TX 78758
The Club at Summer Valley
744 W William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78745
Similar Pages
Austin 1 Bedrooms
Austin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
Round Rock, TX
Killeen, TX
Pflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Cedar Park, TX
Georgetown, TX
San Marcos, TX
Temple, TX
Leander, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Austin
Riverside
West Oak Hill
Pleasant Valley
Downtown Austin
Milwood
East Oak Hill
Windsor Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Huston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's University
Austin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin