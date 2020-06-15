12041 DESSAU ROAD

Amenities
The best apartment choice for your lifestyle is right here! Live near the technology corridor in north east Austin where you'll have quick access to IH-35, 45, 130, major employers and downtown. Experience true luxury living. Come home to a bright interior with walk in closets, crown molding and gourmet style kitchens along with ample space to entertain. Relax on a sunny day in the glittering pool or utilize the entertainment areas, movie theater or game room. Schedule a tour today! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.