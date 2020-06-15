All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 12041 DESSAU ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
12041 DESSAU ROAD
Last updated June 8 2020 at 8:12 AM

12041 DESSAU ROAD

12041 Dessau Road · (512) 318-2859
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12041 Dessau Road, Austin, TX 78754

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$945

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 677 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
pool
media room
The best apartment choice for your lifestyle is right here! Live near the technology corridor in north east Austin where you'll have quick access to IH-35, 45, 130, major employers and downtown. Experience true luxury living. Come home to a bright interior with walk in closets, crown molding and gourmet style kitchens along with ample space to entertain. Relax on a sunny day in the glittering pool or utilize the entertainment areas, movie theater or game room. Schedule a tour today! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12041 DESSAU ROAD have any available units?
12041 DESSAU ROAD has a unit available for $945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12041 DESSAU ROAD have?
Some of 12041 DESSAU ROAD's amenities include recently renovated, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12041 DESSAU ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
12041 DESSAU ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12041 DESSAU ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 12041 DESSAU ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 12041 DESSAU ROAD offer parking?
No, 12041 DESSAU ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 12041 DESSAU ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12041 DESSAU ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12041 DESSAU ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 12041 DESSAU ROAD has a pool.
Does 12041 DESSAU ROAD have accessible units?
No, 12041 DESSAU ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 12041 DESSAU ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 12041 DESSAU ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 12041 DESSAU ROAD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gables at the Terrace
2301 S Mopac
Austin, TX 78746
Bridge at Terracina Apartment Homes
8100 N Mo Pac Expy
Austin, TX 78759
Madison at Scofield Farms
13401 Metric Blvd
Austin, TX 78727
Ocotillo Apartments
8000 US 290 West
Austin, TX 78736
Landmark at Prescott Woods Apartment Homes
2915 Aftonshire Way
Austin, TX 78748
Wildwood Apartments
7610 Cameron Rd
Austin, TX 78752
Saddle Creek Apts
10801 Old Manchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78748
Legacy at Western Oaks
8801 La Cresada Dr
Austin, TX 78749

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity