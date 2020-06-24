1204 Cometa St, Unit A

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

New 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Modern Home in East Austin - New 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Modern Home in East Austin ~ Spacious Open Living w/High Ceiling & Concrete Flooring ~ Beautiful Kitchen w/Stainless Appliances ~ Large Windows & Patio Doors for Lots of Natural Light ~ Wood Flooring in Master ~ Double Vanity with Gorgeous Walk-In Shower & Custom Walk-In Closet ~ Carpeted 2nd Bedroom w/Barn Doors on Closet & Full Bath w/Walk-In Shower ~ Full Size Laundry Connections in Unit ~ 1 Car Garage w/Opener ~ Privacy Fenced Backyard ~ Minutes to Downtown, Restaurants & Entertainment



