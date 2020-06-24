All apartments in Austin
1204 Cometa St, Unit A

1204 Cometa St · No Longer Available
Location

1204 Cometa St, Austin, TX 78721
MLK

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
New 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Modern Home in East Austin - New 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Modern Home in East Austin ~ Spacious Open Living w/High Ceiling & Concrete Flooring ~ Beautiful Kitchen w/Stainless Appliances ~ Large Windows & Patio Doors for Lots of Natural Light ~ Wood Flooring in Master ~ Double Vanity with Gorgeous Walk-In Shower & Custom Walk-In Closet ~ Carpeted 2nd Bedroom w/Barn Doors on Closet & Full Bath w/Walk-In Shower ~ Full Size Laundry Connections in Unit ~ 1 Car Garage w/Opener ~ Privacy Fenced Backyard ~ Minutes to Downtown, Restaurants & Entertainment

(RLNE4504457)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1204 Cometa St, Unit A have any available units?
1204 Cometa St, Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1204 Cometa St, Unit A have?
Some of 1204 Cometa St, Unit A's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1204 Cometa St, Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
1204 Cometa St, Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 Cometa St, Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1204 Cometa St, Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 1204 Cometa St, Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 1204 Cometa St, Unit A offers parking.
Does 1204 Cometa St, Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1204 Cometa St, Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 Cometa St, Unit A have a pool?
No, 1204 Cometa St, Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 1204 Cometa St, Unit A have accessible units?
No, 1204 Cometa St, Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 Cometa St, Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1204 Cometa St, Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
