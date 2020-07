Amenities

1203 West 22nd Street Available 08/07/20 UT PRE LEASE: New Construction: Luxury 4 bed / 3 bath home in West Campus - New construction completed in August 2018. Luxury 4 bed / 3 bath home located in a quaint pocket of West Campus. The home features designer selected finishes, custom cabinets, and high-end fixtures throughout. Ample off-street parking with a 1 car garage and other off-street parking spaces. The well designed open floor plan makes it perfect for four residents to share this home. The chefs kitchen features an island overlooking the living and dining area. There is even an covered porch to the iron fenced yard. This is the best of the best in West Campus! No Pets. 4 Residents Max.

Available August



Call Brian Copland for viewing

512-576-0288

Brian Copland, REALTOR

Realty Austin



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3689043)