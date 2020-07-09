All apartments in Austin
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

1203 West 22nd Street

1203 22nd St · No Longer Available
Location

1203 22nd St, Austin, TX 78705
West University

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
1203 West 22nd Street Available 08/07/20 UT PRE LEASE: New Construction: Luxury 4 bed / 3 bath home in West Campus - New construction completed in August 2018. Luxury 4 bed / 3 bath home located in a quaint pocket of West Campus. The home features designer selected finishes, custom cabinets, and high-end fixtures throughout. Ample off-street parking with a 1 car garage and other off-street parking spaces. The well designed open floor plan makes it perfect for four residents to share this home. The chefs kitchen features an island overlooking the living and dining area. There is even an covered porch to the iron fenced yard. This is the best of the best in West Campus! No Pets. 4 Residents Max.
Available August

Call Brian Copland for viewing
512-576-0288
Brian Copland, REALTOR
Realty Austin

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3689043)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1203 West 22nd Street have any available units?
1203 West 22nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 1203 West 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1203 West 22nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1203 West 22nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 1203 West 22nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1203 West 22nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 1203 West 22nd Street offers parking.
Does 1203 West 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1203 West 22nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1203 West 22nd Street have a pool?
No, 1203 West 22nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1203 West 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 1203 West 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1203 West 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1203 West 22nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1203 West 22nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1203 West 22nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.

