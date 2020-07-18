1202 Newning Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking pool

Live in close proximity to vibrant downtown Austin. This updated and renovated condo features a dishwasher, washer/dryer and walk in closets. Kitchn features upgraded stainless steel appliances. Easy care wood floors throughout. Community pool and common area courtyard on site. Check out the huge third floor terrace with a jaw-dropping view of downtown Austin. Only a few blocks from a plethora of popular South Congress restaurants and shops. One parking space included. Come tour today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $500, Available 7/4/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.