All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1202 Newning Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1202 Newning Avenue
Last updated July 3 2020 at 6:47 PM

1202 Newning Avenue

1202 Newning Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2040825
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Travis Heights
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1202 Newning Avenue, Austin, TX 78704
Travis Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit APT 210 · Avail. now

$1,295

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
pool
Live in close proximity to vibrant downtown Austin. This updated and renovated condo features a dishwasher, washer/dryer and walk in closets. Kitchn features upgraded stainless steel appliances. Easy care wood floors throughout. Community pool and common area courtyard on site. Check out the huge third floor terrace with a jaw-dropping view of downtown Austin. Only a few blocks from a plethora of popular South Congress restaurants and shops. One parking space included. Come tour today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $500, Available 7/4/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1202 Newning Avenue have any available units?
1202 Newning Avenue has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1202 Newning Avenue have?
Some of 1202 Newning Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1202 Newning Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1202 Newning Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 Newning Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1202 Newning Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1202 Newning Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1202 Newning Avenue offers parking.
Does 1202 Newning Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1202 Newning Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 Newning Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1202 Newning Avenue has a pool.
Does 1202 Newning Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1202 Newning Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 Newning Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1202 Newning Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1202 Newning Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

COLE
300 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
Farmhouse
10801 S IH 35
Austin, TX 78747
Madison at Wells Branch
3201 Century Park Blvd
Austin, TX 78727
Cascade
1221 Algarita Ave
Austin, TX 78704
Pearl Lantana
6401 Rialto Blvd
Austin, TX 78735
Ravina
10301 Farm-to-Market Road 2222
Austin, TX 78662
Indie
1630 E 6th St
Austin, TX 78702
Parmer Place
12101 Dessau Rd
Austin, TX 78753

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TX
Pflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity