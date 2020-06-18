All apartments in Austin
Last updated January 24 2020 at 9:21 PM

1202 Justin Lane

1202 Justin Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1202 Justin Lane, Austin, TX 78757
Crestview

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
gym
yoga
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
yoga
It's all about location! Domain is about 10-15 drive!! Crestview metro rail, restaurants, grocery stores, Walgreens and gym / yoga studios are all about 10 min walk. Pick up your groceries at Ranch 99 and cook in kitchen that includes fridge, range-oven and dishwasher. Or skip cooking and enjoy nearby restaurants such as Stiles Switch BBQ, Michi Ramen, Black Star Co-op, Kura Sushi Bar, Manna Korean & Little Deli & Pizzeria. Unit A has converted garage (no closets) that can work as bedroom, office!
Office Informa
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1202 Justin Lane have any available units?
1202 Justin Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1202 Justin Lane have?
Some of 1202 Justin Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1202 Justin Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1202 Justin Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 Justin Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1202 Justin Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1202 Justin Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1202 Justin Lane offers parking.
Does 1202 Justin Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1202 Justin Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 Justin Lane have a pool?
No, 1202 Justin Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1202 Justin Lane have accessible units?
No, 1202 Justin Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 Justin Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1202 Justin Lane has units with dishwashers.

