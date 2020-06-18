1202 Justin Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill garage yoga

It's all about location! Domain is about 10-15 drive!! Crestview metro rail, restaurants, grocery stores, Walgreens and gym / yoga studios are all about 10 min walk. Pick up your groceries at Ranch 99 and cook in kitchen that includes fridge, range-oven and dishwasher. Or skip cooking and enjoy nearby restaurants such as Stiles Switch BBQ, Michi Ramen, Black Star Co-op, Kura Sushi Bar, Manna Korean & Little Deli & Pizzeria. Unit A has converted garage (no closets) that can work as bedroom, office!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.