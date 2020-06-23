All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1200 East 52nd Street - 201A

1200 52nd St · No Longer Available
Location

1200 52nd St, Austin, TX 78723
Windsor Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Mueller 52 is a beautiful, newly renovated community located in the heart of the up and coming Mueller Town Center area, and just minutes from downtown ATX. Located just a couple blocks from the brand new Mueller Market District including: HEB, Chipotle, Smashburger, Marshalls, Best Buy, Bed Bath & Beyond, Old Navy, and more! These newly renovated apartments and townhouses feature beautiful wood vinyl flooring, modern black or stainless gas stoves, refrigerators, and dishwashers, sleek eye-catching fixtures, central A/C, and a lot more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 East 52nd Street - 201A have any available units?
1200 East 52nd Street - 201A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 East 52nd Street - 201A have?
Some of 1200 East 52nd Street - 201A's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 East 52nd Street - 201A currently offering any rent specials?
1200 East 52nd Street - 201A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 East 52nd Street - 201A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1200 East 52nd Street - 201A is pet friendly.
Does 1200 East 52nd Street - 201A offer parking?
Yes, 1200 East 52nd Street - 201A offers parking.
Does 1200 East 52nd Street - 201A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 East 52nd Street - 201A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 East 52nd Street - 201A have a pool?
No, 1200 East 52nd Street - 201A does not have a pool.
Does 1200 East 52nd Street - 201A have accessible units?
No, 1200 East 52nd Street - 201A does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 East 52nd Street - 201A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1200 East 52nd Street - 201A has units with dishwashers.
