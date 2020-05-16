All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 120 San Antonio St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
120 San Antonio St
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:55 AM

120 San Antonio St

120 San Antonio Street · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Downtown Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

120 San Antonio Street, Austin, TX 78701
Downtown Austin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
bike storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
parking
bike storage
garage
media room
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!

Legend has it, this building was envisioned by a distant spiritual relative of James Bond He liked his mezcal martinis stirred gently, with a little bit of spiced gusano salt on the rim. Similarly, he was a man of international mystery and intrigue who would often get caught in the middle of curiously suspicious business dealings in exotic private islands owned by oligarchs of countries with questionable human rights records. Desiring a place to record his many antics, he wanted a building that would be becoming of his unique sense of adventure. Lo and behold, this place was born! Smack in the middle of downtown Austin. Random, right?

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Floor to ceiling windows

Generous walk in closets with wood shelving

High efficiency heating and cooling systems

LEED Silver Certified

One, two, and three bedroom plans

On site recycling programs

Open concept gourmet kitchens

High efficiency heating and cooling systems

One, two, and three bedroom plans

LEED Silver Certified

Pet Amenities

Pet Friendly!

Community Amenities

MW cleaners

Panoramic lake, hill country and city views

Private garages available

Smoke free environments

Large Private screening room

Multiple bike storage rooms with bike repair stations

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 San Antonio St have any available units?
120 San Antonio St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 San Antonio St have?
Some of 120 San Antonio St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 San Antonio St currently offering any rent specials?
120 San Antonio St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 San Antonio St pet-friendly?
No, 120 San Antonio St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 120 San Antonio St offer parking?
Yes, 120 San Antonio St does offer parking.
Does 120 San Antonio St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 San Antonio St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 San Antonio St have a pool?
No, 120 San Antonio St does not have a pool.
Does 120 San Antonio St have accessible units?
Yes, 120 San Antonio St has accessible units.
Does 120 San Antonio St have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 San Antonio St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 120 San Antonio St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Argosy at Crestview
1003 Justin Ln
Austin, TX 78757
Radius at The Domain
11900 Hobby Horse Ct
Austin, TX 78758
The Michael at Presidio
13535 Lyndhurst St
Austin, TX 78717
Corazon
1000 E 5th St
Austin, TX 78702
FiveTwo at Highland
110 Jacob Fontaine Lane
Austin, TX 78752
Preserve Wells Branch
1773 Wells Branch Pkwy
Austin, TX 78728
Colonial Village at Quarry Oaks
6263 McNeil Dr
Austin, TX 78729
Stony Creek Apartments
4911 Manchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78745

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity