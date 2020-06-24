Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 12 402 E 30th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
12 402 E 30th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12 402 E 30th Street
402 30th St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
North University
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
402 30th St, Austin, TX 78705
North University
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit. Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. (29969)
South Austin Apartment Specialists
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12 402 E 30th Street have any available units?
12 402 E 30th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 12 402 E 30th Street currently offering any rent specials?
12 402 E 30th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 402 E 30th Street pet-friendly?
No, 12 402 E 30th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 12 402 E 30th Street offer parking?
No, 12 402 E 30th Street does not offer parking.
Does 12 402 E 30th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 402 E 30th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 402 E 30th Street have a pool?
No, 12 402 E 30th Street does not have a pool.
Does 12 402 E 30th Street have accessible units?
No, 12 402 E 30th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12 402 E 30th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 402 E 30th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 402 E 30th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 402 E 30th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Arnold
1621 E 6th St
Austin, TX 78702
Speedway 38
3704 Speedway
Austin, TX 78705
Bridge At Sterling Springs Apartments
2809 W William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78745
West Lynn Quarter
807 W Lynn
Austin, TX 78703
The Oaks
2900 and 2901 Swisher Street
Austin, TX 78705
Silver Springs Apartments
12151 N Interstate 35
Austin, TX 78753
Sur512
5010 S Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78745
Madison at Walnut Creek
12113 Metric Blvd
Austin, TX 78758
Similar Pages
Austin 1 Bedrooms
Austin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
Round Rock, TX
Killeen, TX
Pflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Cedar Park, TX
Georgetown, TX
San Marcos, TX
Temple, TX
Leander, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Austin
Riverside
West Oak Hill
Pleasant Valley
Downtown Austin
Milwood
East Oak Hill
Windsor Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Huston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's University
Austin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin