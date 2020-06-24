NEWLY REDONE DUPLEX WITH 2 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS & 1 CAR GARAGE*LARGE LIVING WITH VAULTED CEILINGS*ALL NEW INTERIOR PAINT & FLOORING*FENCED BACKYARD*5 MINUTES TO AUSTIN COMMUNITY COLLEGE AND THE DOMAIN FOR HIGH END SHOPPING*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11919 Sunhillow BND have any available units?
11919 Sunhillow BND doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 11919 Sunhillow BND currently offering any rent specials?
11919 Sunhillow BND is not currently offering any rent specials.