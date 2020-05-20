Rent Calculator
Home
Austin, TX
11913 Rotherham Drive
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:59 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11913 Rotherham Drive
11913 Rotherham Drive
No Longer Available
Location
11913 Rotherham Drive, Austin, TX 78753
Copperfield
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great Home in North Austin! - Backs to GREENBELT. Short distance to new neighborhood market. Garage conversion could be 3rd bedroom or office!
(RLNE4080376)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11913 Rotherham Drive have any available units?
11913 Rotherham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 11913 Rotherham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11913 Rotherham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11913 Rotherham Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11913 Rotherham Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11913 Rotherham Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11913 Rotherham Drive offers parking.
Does 11913 Rotherham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11913 Rotherham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11913 Rotherham Drive have a pool?
No, 11913 Rotherham Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11913 Rotherham Drive have accessible units?
No, 11913 Rotherham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11913 Rotherham Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11913 Rotherham Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11913 Rotherham Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11913 Rotherham Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
