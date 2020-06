Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

11901 Swearingen Drive No 51 Available 07/18/20 Charming 2B/2.5B w/ Sunken Living Rooom - Charming 2B/2.5B w/ Sunken Living Rooom, Wood Floors Down, Most Major Appliances Included, Back Patio Area, Community Pool and Park Nearby! Must See! $20 will be due each month in addition to tenant's monthly rent to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.



(RLNE5833097)