Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 11803 Brookwood RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
11803 Brookwood RD
Last updated September 7 2019 at 7:09 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11803 Brookwood RD
11803 Brookwood Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
11803 Brookwood Road, Austin, TX 78750
Amenities
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Acclaimed schools in private country club community. Backyard is fully fenced. Landlord will consider large dogs under 100 lbs. Additional pet deposit of $200.00 is non-refundable.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11803 Brookwood RD have any available units?
11803 Brookwood RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 11803 Brookwood RD currently offering any rent specials?
11803 Brookwood RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11803 Brookwood RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 11803 Brookwood RD is pet friendly.
Does 11803 Brookwood RD offer parking?
No, 11803 Brookwood RD does not offer parking.
Does 11803 Brookwood RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11803 Brookwood RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11803 Brookwood RD have a pool?
No, 11803 Brookwood RD does not have a pool.
Does 11803 Brookwood RD have accessible units?
No, 11803 Brookwood RD does not have accessible units.
Does 11803 Brookwood RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 11803 Brookwood RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11803 Brookwood RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 11803 Brookwood RD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Chateau Avalon of Austin
833 Fairfield Dr
Austin, TX 78758
Elan Apartment Homes
13145 N Highway 183
Austin, TX 78750
Sycamore Springs
9801 W Parmer Ln
Austin, TX 78717
Ocotillo Apartments
8000 US 290 West
Austin, TX 78736
Hyde Park Place
4400 Avenue B
Austin, TX 78751
Promontory Point
2250 Ridgepoint Dr
Austin, TX 78754
Folio
11915 Stonehollow Dr
Austin, TX 78758
Willows
600 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78704
Similar Pages
Austin 1 Bedrooms
Austin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
Round Rock, TX
Killeen, TX
Pflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Cedar Park, TX
Georgetown, TX
San Marcos, TX
Temple, TX
Leander, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Austin
Riverside
West Oak Hill
Pleasant Valley
Downtown Austin
Milwood
East Oak Hill
Windsor Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Huston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's University
Austin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin