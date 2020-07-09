All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11744 Channing Dr

11744 Channing Dr · No Longer Available
Location

11744 Channing Dr, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

*Video Walkthrough: https://youtu.be/34iECDYKkR0 *

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Attached Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: South Austin
YEAR BUILT: 2010

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Charming single story brick and stone home
- Close access to major highways, employers, shopping and more
- All hard surface floors throughout
- Wide open floor plan, large living room with view of back yard
- Modern kitchen with granite tops, tile backsplash and upgraded SS appliances
- Lots of natural light throughout this home!
- Covered/Screened in back patio for relaxing in the shade

PETS

- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required
- Pet application required: please submit at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/pets

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- No Smoking On Property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/11744-channing-dr ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11744 Channing Dr have any available units?
11744 Channing Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11744 Channing Dr have?
Some of 11744 Channing Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11744 Channing Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11744 Channing Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11744 Channing Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11744 Channing Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11744 Channing Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11744 Channing Dr offers parking.
Does 11744 Channing Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11744 Channing Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11744 Channing Dr have a pool?
No, 11744 Channing Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11744 Channing Dr have accessible units?
No, 11744 Channing Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11744 Channing Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11744 Channing Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

