11744 Channing Dr

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Attached Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: South Austin
YEAR BUILT: 2010
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Charming single story brick and stone home
- Close access to major highways, employers, shopping and more
- All hard surface floors throughout
- Wide open floor plan, large living room with view of back yard
- Modern kitchen with granite tops, tile backsplash and upgraded SS appliances
- Lots of natural light throughout this home!
- Covered/Screened in back patio for relaxing in the shade
PETS
- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required
- Pet application required: please submit at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/pets
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- No Smoking On Property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
