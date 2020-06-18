11741 Domain Dr

Amenities

Things have gotten a little weird ever since you moved in here. You have started to feel some mysterious powers coursing flowing through your veins. That dead battery in your phone? Well, your touch immediately ads an extra 70% battery life. You are suddenly more capable of determining which inflammatory online news articles are bull$ and which are not.



The time you spend searching for that perfect Netflix documentary has vanished. More and more handsome people with good grammar and positive career prospects are matching with you on Tinder. You have even started to accurately predict the flight patterns of local bird flocks, although you have not figured out what to do with this power yet. More practically, you have now gained the power to walk outside your room and hop on a sweet train that takes you downtown, so that's pretty cool. Live here long enough, who knows what other mysterious powers you'll find.



Apartment Amenities



Wood Style Floors



Smartphone Controllable Thermostats



USB Outlets



Keyless Unit Locks



Clean Steel Appliances



Under-mount Kitchen Sink



Tile Backsplash in Kitchen



Living Room/Bedroom Ceiling Fans



Picture Frame Mirrors



Rounded S/R Corners



Quartz Countertops



Welcome Home Entry Staging Station



Community Amenities



Walkable Bars, Restaurants, Entertainment, and Shopping



Walking Distance to Domain Central Park, A 6-acre Park



Health Club and Wellness Studio



Free Fitness Classes



Virtual Fitness



Pool Cabanas and Grilling Area



Multi-level Access Parking Garage



Mail Center with Package and Dry Cleaning Lockers



Dog Wash Station



Pet-Friendly/All Breeds



Bicycle Storage and Maintenance



EV Charging Station



Two Sparkling Pools with Sunning Areas and TV's



Two Resident Lounge Areas and a Game Room



Communal Kitchen



Rooftop Terrace







