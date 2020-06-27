Rent Calculator
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
11725 Lansdowne RD
11725 Lansdowne RD
11725 Lansdowne Road
No Longer Available
Location
11725 Lansdowne Road, Austin, TX 78754
Amenities
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
House for lease - Beautiful One Story House With 3 bd 2 ba. Walk in Closets, Open Floor Plan. Near to Samsung, Major Tec Companies, Near to Down Town.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3192688)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11725 Lansdowne RD have any available units?
11725 Lansdowne RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 11725 Lansdowne RD currently offering any rent specials?
11725 Lansdowne RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11725 Lansdowne RD pet-friendly?
No, 11725 Lansdowne RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 11725 Lansdowne RD offer parking?
No, 11725 Lansdowne RD does not offer parking.
Does 11725 Lansdowne RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11725 Lansdowne RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11725 Lansdowne RD have a pool?
No, 11725 Lansdowne RD does not have a pool.
Does 11725 Lansdowne RD have accessible units?
No, 11725 Lansdowne RD does not have accessible units.
Does 11725 Lansdowne RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 11725 Lansdowne RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11725 Lansdowne RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 11725 Lansdowne RD does not have units with air conditioning.
