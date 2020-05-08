All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 16 2019 at 9:23 AM

11717 Alexs Ln

11717 Alexs Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11717 Alexs Lane, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
game room
bathtub
South Austin - Spacious 4 bedroom/ 2.5 bath two story in South Austin's 78748. Master bedroom & bathroom w/garden tub & large walk-in closet downstairs. Recent laminate floors in living, staircase & upstairs roomy game room (2nd living area). Hard tile in entryway, kitchen & bathrooms. Carpet in bedrooms. Covered front porch, fenced backyard, & wood backyard deck ideal for outdoor time. Off Manchaca Rd. with quick access to major roads, shopping areas, restaurants, major employers. Professionally managed.

Smoking: No
Pet friendly (No exotic pets, or dangerous/aggressive dog breeds)
Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
HVAC Filter Program delivers high quality filters to front door bi-monthly for $ 12 a month

(RLNE4916546)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11717 Alexs Ln have any available units?
11717 Alexs Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11717 Alexs Ln have?
Some of 11717 Alexs Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11717 Alexs Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11717 Alexs Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11717 Alexs Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 11717 Alexs Ln is pet friendly.
Does 11717 Alexs Ln offer parking?
No, 11717 Alexs Ln does not offer parking.
Does 11717 Alexs Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11717 Alexs Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11717 Alexs Ln have a pool?
No, 11717 Alexs Ln does not have a pool.
Does 11717 Alexs Ln have accessible units?
No, 11717 Alexs Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11717 Alexs Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 11717 Alexs Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
