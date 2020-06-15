All apartments in Austin
11700 METRIC BLVD.
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:31 AM

11700 METRIC BLVD.

11700 Metric Boulevard · (512) 318-2918
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11700 Metric Boulevard, Austin, TX 78758
North Burnet

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$905

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 542 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
volleyball court
Welcome to an exciting community, conveniently located in North Austin near The Domain and Austin Community College, with easy access to both IH-35 and Mopac. Enjoy a quality pet-friendly living environment amid mature oak trees. Amenities include a sand volleyball court, fitness center and extensive pool area with waterfalls and hot tubs, as well as covered parking! Head to your wonderful apartment where you can enjoy having solar window screens, a walk-in closet, w/d connections, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, designer color schemes and exterior storage! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11700 METRIC BLVD. have any available units?
11700 METRIC BLVD. has a unit available for $905 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11700 METRIC BLVD. have?
Some of 11700 METRIC BLVD.'s amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11700 METRIC BLVD. currently offering any rent specials?
11700 METRIC BLVD. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11700 METRIC BLVD. pet-friendly?
No, 11700 METRIC BLVD. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 11700 METRIC BLVD. offer parking?
Yes, 11700 METRIC BLVD. does offer parking.
Does 11700 METRIC BLVD. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11700 METRIC BLVD. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11700 METRIC BLVD. have a pool?
Yes, 11700 METRIC BLVD. has a pool.
Does 11700 METRIC BLVD. have accessible units?
No, 11700 METRIC BLVD. does not have accessible units.
Does 11700 METRIC BLVD. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11700 METRIC BLVD. does not have units with dishwashers.
