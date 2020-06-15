11700 METRIC BLVD.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub volleyball court

Welcome to an exciting community, conveniently located in North Austin near The Domain and Austin Community College, with easy access to both IH-35 and Mopac. Enjoy a quality pet-friendly living environment amid mature oak trees. Amenities include a sand volleyball court, fitness center and extensive pool area with waterfalls and hot tubs, as well as covered parking! Head to your wonderful apartment where you can enjoy having solar window screens, a walk-in closet, w/d connections, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, designer color schemes and exterior storage! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.