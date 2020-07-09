All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 31 2019 at 4:51 PM

117 W. Koenig Ln

117 Koenig Ln · No Longer Available
Location

117 Koenig Ln, Austin, TX 78751
North Loop

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Discover Trendy Attractions & Amenities in This Upscale Community Austin?s North Loop and Skyview neighborhoods have an eclectic mix of edgy entertainment venues, vintage shops and quaint eateries. Located moments away from this neighborhood?s attractions and tree-lined streets is West Koenig Flats, a luxury community in Austin, TX offering vibrant one, two and three bedroom apartments. From the marble countertops to the subway tile backsplash, each home offers a sophisticated living experience. You will also enjoy a simple commute to school or work thanks to the community?s convenient location near the Capital Metro bus route, Interstate 35 and Highways 183 and 290.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 W. Koenig Ln have any available units?
117 W. Koenig Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 117 W. Koenig Ln have?
Some of 117 W. Koenig Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 W. Koenig Ln currently offering any rent specials?
117 W. Koenig Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 W. Koenig Ln pet-friendly?
No, 117 W. Koenig Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 117 W. Koenig Ln offer parking?
No, 117 W. Koenig Ln does not offer parking.
Does 117 W. Koenig Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 W. Koenig Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 W. Koenig Ln have a pool?
Yes, 117 W. Koenig Ln has a pool.
Does 117 W. Koenig Ln have accessible units?
No, 117 W. Koenig Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 117 W. Koenig Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 W. Koenig Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

