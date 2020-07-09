117 W. Koenig Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony gym pool air conditioning ceiling fan bbq/grill

Discover Trendy Attractions & Amenities in This Upscale Community Austin?s North Loop and Skyview neighborhoods have an eclectic mix of edgy entertainment venues, vintage shops and quaint eateries. Located moments away from this neighborhood?s attractions and tree-lined streets is West Koenig Flats, a luxury community in Austin, TX offering vibrant one, two and three bedroom apartments. From the marble countertops to the subway tile backsplash, each home offers a sophisticated living experience. You will also enjoy a simple commute to school or work thanks to the community?s convenient location near the Capital Metro bus route, Interstate 35 and Highways 183 and 290.