11616 Cherisse Drive

This gorgeous home is located in the desirable Meridian Park subdivision of southwest Austin. You will love entertaining in this spacious home with its open floor plan, large living area with floor to ceiling stone fireplace, two dining spaces, and fully equipped chef's kitchen with gas stove, stainless appliances, center island and long bar perfect for serving your guests. The downstairs master bedroom is carpeted and has ceramic-tiled bath with dual vanity, garden tub, separate shower and large walk-in closet. Upstairs you'll find three bedrooms, a shared bath, and a large bonus/flex space perfect for a second living area, library, or play area. The NEST thermostat will help keep your utility costs down. Fully fenced backyard is perfect for pets or play. Enjoy a nice evening or morning coffee on your covered porch in front or back patio in back. Community amenities include park, pool. Located right off Loop 45 for easy commuting into Austin. Pets ok.