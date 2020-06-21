All apartments in Austin
11616 Cherisse Drive
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:28 AM

11616 Cherisse Drive

11616 Cherisse Drive · (512) 761-6474
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11616 Cherisse Drive, Austin, TX 78739

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,575

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2549 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
This gorgeous home is located in the desirable Meridian Park subdivision of southwest Austin. You will love entertaining in this spacious home with its open floor plan, large living area with floor to ceiling stone fireplace, two dining spaces, and fully equipped chef's kitchen with gas stove, stainless appliances, center island and long bar perfect for serving your guests. The downstairs master bedroom is carpeted and has ceramic-tiled bath with dual vanity, garden tub, separate shower and large walk-in closet. Upstairs you'll find three bedrooms, a shared bath, and a large bonus/flex space perfect for a second living area, library, or play area. The NEST thermostat will help keep your utility costs down. Fully fenced backyard is perfect for pets or play. Enjoy a nice evening or morning coffee on your covered porch in front or back patio in back. Community amenities include park, pool. Located right off Loop 45 for easy commuting into Austin. Pets ok.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11616 Cherisse Drive have any available units?
11616 Cherisse Drive has a unit available for $2,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11616 Cherisse Drive have?
Some of 11616 Cherisse Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11616 Cherisse Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11616 Cherisse Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11616 Cherisse Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11616 Cherisse Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11616 Cherisse Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11616 Cherisse Drive does offer parking.
Does 11616 Cherisse Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11616 Cherisse Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11616 Cherisse Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11616 Cherisse Drive has a pool.
Does 11616 Cherisse Drive have accessible units?
No, 11616 Cherisse Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11616 Cherisse Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11616 Cherisse Drive has units with dishwashers.
