Austin, TX
11603 Tedford ST
Last updated September 5 2019 at 6:46 AM
11603 Tedford ST
11603 Tedford Street
No Longer Available
Location
11603 Tedford Street, Austin, TX 78753
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11603 Tedford ST have any available units?
11603 Tedford ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 11603 Tedford ST currently offering any rent specials?
11603 Tedford ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11603 Tedford ST pet-friendly?
No, 11603 Tedford ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 11603 Tedford ST offer parking?
No, 11603 Tedford ST does not offer parking.
Does 11603 Tedford ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11603 Tedford ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11603 Tedford ST have a pool?
No, 11603 Tedford ST does not have a pool.
Does 11603 Tedford ST have accessible units?
No, 11603 Tedford ST does not have accessible units.
Does 11603 Tedford ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 11603 Tedford ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11603 Tedford ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 11603 Tedford ST does not have units with air conditioning.
