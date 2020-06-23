All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:07 AM

11601 Century Oaks Terrace

11601 Century Oaks Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

11601 Century Oaks Terrace, Austin, TX 78758
North Burnet

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Fully furnished, in the Domain shopping mall above the shops. Clean contemporary apartment in walking distance to stores, restaurants, and bars.

Youll have everything you need within walking distance, including a Whole Foods. The Domain is ideally located within the new Uptown of Austin the new shopping epicenter, with a variable array of options for dining, shopping, recreation, and entertainment around every corner.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/austin-tx?lid=11934085

(RLNE4663872)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11601 Century Oaks Terrace have any available units?
11601 Century Oaks Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11601 Century Oaks Terrace have?
Some of 11601 Century Oaks Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11601 Century Oaks Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
11601 Century Oaks Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11601 Century Oaks Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 11601 Century Oaks Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 11601 Century Oaks Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 11601 Century Oaks Terrace offers parking.
Does 11601 Century Oaks Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11601 Century Oaks Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11601 Century Oaks Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 11601 Century Oaks Terrace has a pool.
Does 11601 Century Oaks Terrace have accessible units?
No, 11601 Century Oaks Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 11601 Century Oaks Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11601 Century Oaks Terrace has units with dishwashers.
