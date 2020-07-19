Rent Calculator
11600 Buster Crabbe
11600 Buster Crabbe Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
11600 Buster Crabbe Dr, Austin, TX 78748
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2-Story, 3beds, 2baths, backyard decking, granite counters top, all appliances included and much more. Pets okay.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11600 Buster Crabbe have any available units?
11600 Buster Crabbe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11600 Buster Crabbe have?
Some of 11600 Buster Crabbe's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11600 Buster Crabbe currently offering any rent specials?
11600 Buster Crabbe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11600 Buster Crabbe pet-friendly?
Yes, 11600 Buster Crabbe is pet friendly.
Does 11600 Buster Crabbe offer parking?
Yes, 11600 Buster Crabbe offers parking.
Does 11600 Buster Crabbe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11600 Buster Crabbe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11600 Buster Crabbe have a pool?
No, 11600 Buster Crabbe does not have a pool.
Does 11600 Buster Crabbe have accessible units?
No, 11600 Buster Crabbe does not have accessible units.
Does 11600 Buster Crabbe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11600 Buster Crabbe has units with dishwashers.
