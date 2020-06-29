Rent Calculator
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
11516 Jim Thorpe LN
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:56 AM
1 of 31
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11516 Jim Thorpe LN
11516 Jim Thorpe Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
11516 Jim Thorpe Lane, Austin, TX 78748
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11516 Jim Thorpe LN have any available units?
11516 Jim Thorpe LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11516 Jim Thorpe LN have?
Some of 11516 Jim Thorpe LN's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11516 Jim Thorpe LN currently offering any rent specials?
11516 Jim Thorpe LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11516 Jim Thorpe LN pet-friendly?
No, 11516 Jim Thorpe LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 11516 Jim Thorpe LN offer parking?
Yes, 11516 Jim Thorpe LN offers parking.
Does 11516 Jim Thorpe LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11516 Jim Thorpe LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11516 Jim Thorpe LN have a pool?
No, 11516 Jim Thorpe LN does not have a pool.
Does 11516 Jim Thorpe LN have accessible units?
No, 11516 Jim Thorpe LN does not have accessible units.
Does 11516 Jim Thorpe LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11516 Jim Thorpe LN has units with dishwashers.
