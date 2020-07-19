All apartments in Austin
11506 Dub DR
11506 Dub DR

11506 Dub Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11506 Dub Drive, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the heart of Olympic Heights has been freshly painted, features faux wood flooring and has been freshly painted inside and out. Don't miss out! It will lease fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11506 Dub DR have any available units?
11506 Dub DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11506 Dub DR have?
Some of 11506 Dub DR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11506 Dub DR currently offering any rent specials?
11506 Dub DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11506 Dub DR pet-friendly?
No, 11506 Dub DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 11506 Dub DR offer parking?
Yes, 11506 Dub DR offers parking.
Does 11506 Dub DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11506 Dub DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11506 Dub DR have a pool?
No, 11506 Dub DR does not have a pool.
Does 11506 Dub DR have accessible units?
No, 11506 Dub DR does not have accessible units.
Does 11506 Dub DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11506 Dub DR has units with dishwashers.
