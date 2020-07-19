This charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the heart of Olympic Heights has been freshly painted, features faux wood flooring and has been freshly painted inside and out. Don't miss out! It will lease fast!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11506 Dub DR have any available units?
11506 Dub DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11506 Dub DR have?
Some of 11506 Dub DR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11506 Dub DR currently offering any rent specials?
11506 Dub DR is not currently offering any rent specials.