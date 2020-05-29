All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:31 AM

11500 JOLLYVILLE RD.

11500 Jollyville Road · (512) 518-4266
Location

11500 Jollyville Road, Austin, TX 78759

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$955

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 693 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
business center
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Take advantage of all the community amenities and services at this stunning community! Amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, shimmering swimming pool, soothing spa, a picnic area complete with barbecue, a business center, and more! There is truly something for everyone here! Perfectly situated in the heart of Austin, Texas, you will appreciate being in close proximity to a wide selection of shops, schools, restaurants, commuter-friendly freeways, and entertainment destinations. Tour this beauty today! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11500 JOLLYVILLE RD. have any available units?
11500 JOLLYVILLE RD. has a unit available for $955 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11500 JOLLYVILLE RD. have?
Some of 11500 JOLLYVILLE RD.'s amenities include recently renovated, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11500 JOLLYVILLE RD. currently offering any rent specials?
11500 JOLLYVILLE RD. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11500 JOLLYVILLE RD. pet-friendly?
No, 11500 JOLLYVILLE RD. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 11500 JOLLYVILLE RD. offer parking?
No, 11500 JOLLYVILLE RD. does not offer parking.
Does 11500 JOLLYVILLE RD. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11500 JOLLYVILLE RD. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11500 JOLLYVILLE RD. have a pool?
Yes, 11500 JOLLYVILLE RD. has a pool.
Does 11500 JOLLYVILLE RD. have accessible units?
No, 11500 JOLLYVILLE RD. does not have accessible units.
Does 11500 JOLLYVILLE RD. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11500 JOLLYVILLE RD. does not have units with dishwashers.
