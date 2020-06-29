All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

11455 Ptarmigan Dr # B

11455 Ptarmigan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11455 Ptarmigan Drive, Austin, TX 78758
Gracywoods

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Adorable Domain-area Duplex, complete with large living area, fireplace, garage, private backyard and front porch. Recently remodeled kitchen, new dishwasher, new wood flooring in bedrooms and full paint.

(RLNE5494871)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11455 Ptarmigan Dr # B have any available units?
11455 Ptarmigan Dr # B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11455 Ptarmigan Dr # B have?
Some of 11455 Ptarmigan Dr # B's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11455 Ptarmigan Dr # B currently offering any rent specials?
11455 Ptarmigan Dr # B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11455 Ptarmigan Dr # B pet-friendly?
Yes, 11455 Ptarmigan Dr # B is pet friendly.
Does 11455 Ptarmigan Dr # B offer parking?
Yes, 11455 Ptarmigan Dr # B offers parking.
Does 11455 Ptarmigan Dr # B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11455 Ptarmigan Dr # B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11455 Ptarmigan Dr # B have a pool?
No, 11455 Ptarmigan Dr # B does not have a pool.
Does 11455 Ptarmigan Dr # B have accessible units?
No, 11455 Ptarmigan Dr # B does not have accessible units.
Does 11455 Ptarmigan Dr # B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11455 Ptarmigan Dr # B has units with dishwashers.

