All apartments in Austin
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
11412 Shallow Water Rd.
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM
1 of 12
11412 Shallow Water Rd.
11412 Shallow Water Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
11412 Shallow Water Road, Austin, TX 78717
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
11412 Shallow Water Rd. Available 08/08/20 -
(RLNE4065098)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11412 Shallow Water Rd. have any available units?
11412 Shallow Water Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 11412 Shallow Water Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
11412 Shallow Water Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11412 Shallow Water Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11412 Shallow Water Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 11412 Shallow Water Rd. offer parking?
No, 11412 Shallow Water Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 11412 Shallow Water Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11412 Shallow Water Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11412 Shallow Water Rd. have a pool?
No, 11412 Shallow Water Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 11412 Shallow Water Rd. have accessible units?
No, 11412 Shallow Water Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 11412 Shallow Water Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11412 Shallow Water Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11412 Shallow Water Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 11412 Shallow Water Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
