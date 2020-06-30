Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 11401 Walnut Ridge - A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
11401 Walnut Ridge - A
Last updated November 26 2019 at 1:15 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11401 Walnut Ridge - A
11401 Walnut Ridge Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
11401 Walnut Ridge Drive, Austin, TX 78753
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two bedroom, one bath duplex with large, private backyard. No carpet! Pet friendly (breed restrictions apply).
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11401 Walnut Ridge - A have any available units?
11401 Walnut Ridge - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11401 Walnut Ridge - A have?
Some of 11401 Walnut Ridge - A's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11401 Walnut Ridge - A currently offering any rent specials?
11401 Walnut Ridge - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11401 Walnut Ridge - A pet-friendly?
Yes, 11401 Walnut Ridge - A is pet friendly.
Does 11401 Walnut Ridge - A offer parking?
No, 11401 Walnut Ridge - A does not offer parking.
Does 11401 Walnut Ridge - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11401 Walnut Ridge - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11401 Walnut Ridge - A have a pool?
No, 11401 Walnut Ridge - A does not have a pool.
Does 11401 Walnut Ridge - A have accessible units?
No, 11401 Walnut Ridge - A does not have accessible units.
Does 11401 Walnut Ridge - A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11401 Walnut Ridge - A has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Emerson Apartments
1919 Burton Dr
Austin, TX 78741
West Koenig Flats
5608 Avenue F
Austin, TX 78751
Madison at Stone Creek
6800 McNeil Dr
Austin, TX 78729
IMT Residences at Riata
5705 Diehl Trl
Austin, TX 78727
Mission James Place
4009 Victory Dr
Austin, TX 78704
Copper Mill
10000 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
Oak Creek
1507 Houston St
Austin, TX 78756
Lantana Ridge
6636 W William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78735
Similar Pages
Austin 1 Bedrooms
Austin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
Round Rock, TX
Killeen, TX
Pflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Cedar Park, TX
Georgetown, TX
San Marcos, TX
Temple, TX
Leander, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Austin
Riverside
West Oak Hill
Pleasant Valley
Downtown Austin
Milwood
East Oak Hill
Windsor Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Huston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's University
Austin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin