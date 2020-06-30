All apartments in Austin
Last updated November 26 2019 at 1:15 AM

11401 Walnut Ridge - A

11401 Walnut Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11401 Walnut Ridge Drive, Austin, TX 78753

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two bedroom, one bath duplex with large, private backyard. No carpet! Pet friendly (breed restrictions apply).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11401 Walnut Ridge - A have any available units?
11401 Walnut Ridge - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11401 Walnut Ridge - A have?
Some of 11401 Walnut Ridge - A's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11401 Walnut Ridge - A currently offering any rent specials?
11401 Walnut Ridge - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11401 Walnut Ridge - A pet-friendly?
Yes, 11401 Walnut Ridge - A is pet friendly.
Does 11401 Walnut Ridge - A offer parking?
No, 11401 Walnut Ridge - A does not offer parking.
Does 11401 Walnut Ridge - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11401 Walnut Ridge - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11401 Walnut Ridge - A have a pool?
No, 11401 Walnut Ridge - A does not have a pool.
Does 11401 Walnut Ridge - A have accessible units?
No, 11401 Walnut Ridge - A does not have accessible units.
Does 11401 Walnut Ridge - A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11401 Walnut Ridge - A has units with dishwashers.

