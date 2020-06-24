All apartments in Austin
11400 Charolais Cove
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11400 Charolais Cove

11400 Charolais Cove · No Longer Available
Location

11400 Charolais Cove, Austin, TX 78758
Gracywoods

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/828864?source=marketing

Nice floorplan on a cul-da-sac. Open space with wood and tile flooring throughout. Granite countertops in kitchen and baths with updated faucet. Plenty of natural light, large master bedroom with walk-in closets and tub/shower combo. Oversized screened in porch and small work shed in back. Two car garage with plenty of storage.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11400 Charolais Cove have any available units?
11400 Charolais Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11400 Charolais Cove have?
Some of 11400 Charolais Cove's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11400 Charolais Cove currently offering any rent specials?
11400 Charolais Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11400 Charolais Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 11400 Charolais Cove is pet friendly.
Does 11400 Charolais Cove offer parking?
Yes, 11400 Charolais Cove offers parking.
Does 11400 Charolais Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11400 Charolais Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11400 Charolais Cove have a pool?
No, 11400 Charolais Cove does not have a pool.
Does 11400 Charolais Cove have accessible units?
No, 11400 Charolais Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 11400 Charolais Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 11400 Charolais Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
