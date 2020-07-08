Rent Calculator
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:04 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
114 East 31st Unit 108
114 E 31st St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
114 E 31st St, Austin, TX 78705
North University
Amenities
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
114 East 31st Unit 108 Available 08/08/20 -
(RLNE5191458)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 114 East 31st Unit 108 have any available units?
114 East 31st Unit 108 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 114 East 31st Unit 108 have?
Some of 114 East 31st Unit 108's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 114 East 31st Unit 108 currently offering any rent specials?
114 East 31st Unit 108 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 East 31st Unit 108 pet-friendly?
Yes, 114 East 31st Unit 108 is pet friendly.
Does 114 East 31st Unit 108 offer parking?
Yes, 114 East 31st Unit 108 offers parking.
Does 114 East 31st Unit 108 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 East 31st Unit 108 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 East 31st Unit 108 have a pool?
No, 114 East 31st Unit 108 does not have a pool.
Does 114 East 31st Unit 108 have accessible units?
No, 114 East 31st Unit 108 does not have accessible units.
Does 114 East 31st Unit 108 have units with dishwashers?
No, 114 East 31st Unit 108 does not have units with dishwashers.
