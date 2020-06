Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool some paid utils

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Austin: Zilker Park/Barton Springs...1BD 1BA Condo for Rent - Just 500 steps from Barton Springs Pool & Zilker Park! 2 minutes to downtown Austin! Bring your swimmers, bikers, & hikers. 1 bed and 1 bath with large open patio looking into the trees. Updated throughout including New quartz countertops, New cabinets, Stainless appliances, New flooring, Modern color scheme, New lighting fixtures and more! Water and Trash included in rent! A must see!



(RLNE5151040)