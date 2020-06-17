11330 Farrah Ln

Amenities
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!
Finally! You can now take that long-awaited sigh of relief. After years of campaigning, violent wars, unsuspecting cous d'etat, crushing betrayals, and unsuspecting alliances, you've now become captain of the local intramural co-ed soccer league. Under your tough yet fair leadership, your team has now become the most feared group in all of Austin, cruising easily to championship after championship. The CEO of your company taken notice of your unrelenting leadership traits and has promoted you to some fancy executive position with a nice big pay raise so you can now afford this exceedingly luxurious East Austin apartment.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Pool view
Custom Brushed Nickel Fixtures
Track lighting
Stainless Steel Appliances
Roman-style Soaking Tub
Faux Wood Flooring
Gourmet Kitchens with Granite Countertops
Walk-in Showers
Tiled Backsplashes
ANSI
1st Floor
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
24 Hour Professional Maintenance
Cyber Cafe
2 Bark Parks
Controlled Access Gates
Picnic Area with BBQ Grills
After Hours Courtesy Patrol
Outdoor Lounge with Fireplace
Custom Billiards &Shuffle Board
Gaming Room with Flatscreen TVs
Sparkling, Resort-Style Swimming Pool
State-of-the-Art Fitness Center with Free Weights