Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:55 AM

11330 Farrah Ln

11330 Farrah Lane · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11330 Farrah Lane, Austin, TX 78748

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
Apartment Amenities

Pool view

Custom Brushed Nickel Fixtures

Track lighting

Stainless Steel Appliances

Roman-style Soaking Tub

Faux Wood Flooring

Gourmet Kitchens with Granite Countertops

Walk-in Showers

Tiled Backsplashes

ANSI

1st Floor

Community Amenities

24 Hour Professional Maintenance

Cyber Cafe

2 Bark Parks

Controlled Access Gates

Picnic Area with BBQ Grills

After Hours Courtesy Patrol

Outdoor Lounge with Fireplace

Custom Billiards &Shuffle Board

Gaming Room with Flatscreen TVs

Sparkling, Resort-Style Swimming Pool

State-of-the-Art Fitness Center with Free Weights

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11330 Farrah Ln have any available units?
11330 Farrah Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11330 Farrah Ln have?
Some of 11330 Farrah Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11330 Farrah Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11330 Farrah Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11330 Farrah Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 11330 Farrah Ln is pet friendly.
Does 11330 Farrah Ln offer parking?
Yes, 11330 Farrah Ln does offer parking.
Does 11330 Farrah Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11330 Farrah Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11330 Farrah Ln have a pool?
Yes, 11330 Farrah Ln has a pool.
Does 11330 Farrah Ln have accessible units?
Yes, 11330 Farrah Ln has accessible units.
Does 11330 Farrah Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 11330 Farrah Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
