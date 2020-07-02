THIS BEAUTIFUL RENTAL IS LOCATED IN OAK LAWN AND JUST MINS AWAY FROM DOWNTOWN DALLAS Residence Features
Ceiling fans Spacious cabinets Linen closets Breakfast bar Private balconies & patios Large walk-in closets Wood burning fireplaces
Community Amenities: Controlled access gates Clothes care center Sparkling swimming pool Picnic area & grills Close to major highways Professionally landscaped grounds Planned monthly resident events 24-Hour emergency maintenance
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
