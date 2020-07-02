All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1133 Lott.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1133 Lott
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

1133 Lott

1133 Lott Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
MLK-183
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1133 Lott Ave, Austin, TX 78721
MLK-183

Amenities

patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
THIS BEAUTIFUL RENTAL IS LOCATED IN OAK LAWN AND JUST MINS AWAY FROM DOWNTOWN DALLAS
Residence Features

Ceiling fans
Spacious cabinets
Linen closets
Breakfast bar
Private balconies & patios
Large walk-in closets
Wood burning fireplaces

Community Amenities:
Controlled access gates
Clothes care center
Sparkling swimming pool
Picnic area & grills
Close to major highways
Professionally landscaped grounds
Planned monthly resident events
24-Hour emergency maintenance

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1133 Lott have any available units?
1133 Lott doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1133 Lott have?
Some of 1133 Lott's amenities include patio / balcony, 24hr maintenance, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1133 Lott currently offering any rent specials?
1133 Lott is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1133 Lott pet-friendly?
No, 1133 Lott is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1133 Lott offer parking?
No, 1133 Lott does not offer parking.
Does 1133 Lott have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1133 Lott does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1133 Lott have a pool?
Yes, 1133 Lott has a pool.
Does 1133 Lott have accessible units?
No, 1133 Lott does not have accessible units.
Does 1133 Lott have units with dishwashers?
No, 1133 Lott does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lakes at Renaissance Park
14000 Renaissance Ct
Austin, TX 78728
Windsor Burnet
10301 Burnet Road
Austin, TX 78758
Pressler
507 Pressler St
Austin, TX 78703
Windsor South Lamar
809 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
Camden Rainey Street
91 Rainey St
Austin, TX 78701
Mission James Place
4009 Victory Dr
Austin, TX 78704
9500 Apartments
9500 Dessau Rd
Austin, TX 78754
Bridge at Tech Ridge
12800 Center Lake Dr
Austin, TX 78753

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson CountyBexar County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin