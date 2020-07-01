Rent Calculator
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
11325 D K Ranch RD
11325 D K Ranch RD
11325 D-K Ranch Road
No Longer Available
Location
11325 D-K Ranch Road, Austin, TX 78759
Laurel Oaks
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Single story home in the Barrington Oaks neighborhood. This home is in the Round Rock School District. Great proximity to 183. Fenced backyard with some trees and a storage building.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11325 D K Ranch RD have any available units?
11325 D K Ranch RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 11325 D K Ranch RD currently offering any rent specials?
11325 D K Ranch RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11325 D K Ranch RD pet-friendly?
No, 11325 D K Ranch RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 11325 D K Ranch RD offer parking?
No, 11325 D K Ranch RD does not offer parking.
Does 11325 D K Ranch RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11325 D K Ranch RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11325 D K Ranch RD have a pool?
No, 11325 D K Ranch RD does not have a pool.
Does 11325 D K Ranch RD have accessible units?
No, 11325 D K Ranch RD does not have accessible units.
Does 11325 D K Ranch RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 11325 D K Ranch RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11325 D K Ranch RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 11325 D K Ranch RD does not have units with air conditioning.
