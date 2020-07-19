Very Nice Home Ready for Move-in~Great Location~High Ceilings~Mother-in-law Plan~Kitchen Opens to Large Family Room~Large walk-in Closet in Master~Home backs to Greenbelt for added Privacy~Covered Patio~Minutes to I-35, 290, and 130
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11321 Dawes PL have any available units?
11321 Dawes PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 11321 Dawes PL currently offering any rent specials?
11321 Dawes PL is not currently offering any rent specials.