All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 11321 Dawes PL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
11321 Dawes PL
Last updated March 18 2019 at 5:55 PM

11321 Dawes PL

11321 Dawes Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11321 Dawes Place, Austin, TX 78754

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Very Nice Home Ready for Move-in~Great Location~High Ceilings~Mother-in-law Plan~Kitchen Opens to Large Family Room~Large walk-in Closet in Master~Home backs to Greenbelt for added Privacy~Covered Patio~Minutes to I-35, 290, and 130

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11321 Dawes PL have any available units?
11321 Dawes PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 11321 Dawes PL currently offering any rent specials?
11321 Dawes PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11321 Dawes PL pet-friendly?
No, 11321 Dawes PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 11321 Dawes PL offer parking?
No, 11321 Dawes PL does not offer parking.
Does 11321 Dawes PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11321 Dawes PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11321 Dawes PL have a pool?
No, 11321 Dawes PL does not have a pool.
Does 11321 Dawes PL have accessible units?
No, 11321 Dawes PL does not have accessible units.
Does 11321 Dawes PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 11321 Dawes PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11321 Dawes PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 11321 Dawes PL does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fox Hill
8800 US-290 W
Austin, TX 78736
Volume 4
2709 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78722
Seven
615 W 7th St
Austin, TX 78701
IMT Residences at Riata
5705 Diehl Trl
Austin, TX 78727
Menlo at Mueller
6855 E Highway 290
Austin, TX 78723
The Saint Mary
7500 West Slaughter Lane
Austin, TX 78749
Hidden Timber Apartments
13359 Pond Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78729
Riata
12300 Riata Trace Pkwy
Austin, TX 78727

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TX
Pflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin