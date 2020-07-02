All apartments in Austin
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

11320 Manchaca Rd

11320 Manchaca Road · No Longer Available
Location

11320 Manchaca Road, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
La Madrid Apartments - Property Id: 158369

Welcome to La Madrid
BRAND NEW AFFORDABLE LUXURY APARTMENTS AUSTIN, TEXAS!

Lease your new home today!

Limited availability! CALL NOW!

1,2, AND 3 BEDROOMS AVAILABLE!

AMENITIES
COMMUNITY:
Child's Play Area
Fitness Center
On-Site Leasing with Cafe Lounge
INTERIOR:
Energy Star Appliances
Granite Counter tops
Washer/Dryer Connections
Wood Vinyl Flooring Throughout

LOCATED IN AUSTIN NEXT TO ALL OF YOUR LIVING NEEDS!
DON'T MISS OUT! THESE WILL NOT LAST LONG!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/158369p
Property Id 158369

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5162816)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11320 Manchaca Rd have any available units?
11320 Manchaca Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11320 Manchaca Rd have?
Some of 11320 Manchaca Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11320 Manchaca Rd currently offering any rent specials?
11320 Manchaca Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11320 Manchaca Rd pet-friendly?
No, 11320 Manchaca Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 11320 Manchaca Rd offer parking?
No, 11320 Manchaca Rd does not offer parking.
Does 11320 Manchaca Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11320 Manchaca Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11320 Manchaca Rd have a pool?
No, 11320 Manchaca Rd does not have a pool.
Does 11320 Manchaca Rd have accessible units?
No, 11320 Manchaca Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 11320 Manchaca Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11320 Manchaca Rd has units with dishwashers.

