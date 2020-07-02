11320 Manchaca Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher gym clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse gym

La Madrid Apartments - Property Id: 158369



Welcome to La Madrid

BRAND NEW AFFORDABLE LUXURY APARTMENTS AUSTIN, TEXAS!



Lease your new home today!



Limited availability! CALL NOW!



1,2, AND 3 BEDROOMS AVAILABLE!



AMENITIES

COMMUNITY:

Child's Play Area

Fitness Center

On-Site Leasing with Cafe Lounge

INTERIOR:

Energy Star Appliances

Granite Counter tops

Washer/Dryer Connections

Wood Vinyl Flooring Throughout



LOCATED IN AUSTIN NEXT TO ALL OF YOUR LIVING NEEDS!

DON'T MISS OUT! THESE WILL NOT LAST LONG!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/158369p

Property Id 158369



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5162816)