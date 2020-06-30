11320 Hillhaven Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This beautiful 1-story home in an established neighborhood in South Austin offers endless updates and upgrades! Features include new hardwood floors, ceramic tile, granite counters, updated paint, stainless appliances, window blinds, a center island in kitchen, fireplace, natural gas cooking, ceiling fans, and the refrigerator is included. The exterior offers an amazing back yard deck/covered patio, fenced yard, covered front porch and a 2-car garage. Easy online application!



(RLNE5295401)