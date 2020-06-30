All apartments in Austin
Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:49 PM

11320 Hillhaven Dr

11320 Hillhaven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11320 Hillhaven Drive, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This beautiful 1-story home in an established neighborhood in South Austin offers endless updates and upgrades! Features include new hardwood floors, ceramic tile, granite counters, updated paint, stainless appliances, window blinds, a center island in kitchen, fireplace, natural gas cooking, ceiling fans, and the refrigerator is included. The exterior offers an amazing back yard deck/covered patio, fenced yard, covered front porch and a 2-car garage. Easy online application!

(RLNE5295401)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11320 Hillhaven Dr have any available units?
11320 Hillhaven Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11320 Hillhaven Dr have?
Some of 11320 Hillhaven Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11320 Hillhaven Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11320 Hillhaven Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11320 Hillhaven Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11320 Hillhaven Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11320 Hillhaven Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11320 Hillhaven Dr offers parking.
Does 11320 Hillhaven Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11320 Hillhaven Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11320 Hillhaven Dr have a pool?
No, 11320 Hillhaven Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11320 Hillhaven Dr have accessible units?
No, 11320 Hillhaven Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11320 Hillhaven Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11320 Hillhaven Dr has units with dishwashers.
