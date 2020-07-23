11316 Kirkland Hill Path

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court dog park gym pool tennis court

Available 08/01/20 North Austin - Parkside Community



Located near 290 toll and within 10 minutes to General Motors Innovation Center, Dell, and 3 minutes away from Applied Materials. Relax in this safe neighborhood. The Lawn is professionally maintained every two weeks along with quarterly pest control. Community Gym, Dog Parks, Basketball Courts, Community Swimming Pool, Tennis Courts, and walking trials will also be available.

