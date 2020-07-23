All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

11316 Kirkland Hill Path

11316 Kirkland Hill Path · (512) 808-5583
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11316 Kirkland Hill Path, Austin, TX 78754

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $1900 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,900

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
gym
pool
tennis court
Available 08/01/20 North Austin - Parkside Community - Property Id: 323140

Located near 290 toll and within 10 minutes to General Motors Innovation Center, Dell, and 3 minutes away from Applied Materials. Relax in this safe neighborhood. The Lawn is professionally maintained every two weeks along with quarterly pest control. Community Gym, Dog Parks, Basketball Courts, Community Swimming Pool, Tennis Courts, and walking trials will also be available.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/11316-kirkland-hill-path-austin-tx/323140
Property Id 323140

(RLNE5969686)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11316 Kirkland Hill Path have any available units?
11316 Kirkland Hill Path has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11316 Kirkland Hill Path have?
Some of 11316 Kirkland Hill Path's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11316 Kirkland Hill Path currently offering any rent specials?
11316 Kirkland Hill Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11316 Kirkland Hill Path pet-friendly?
Yes, 11316 Kirkland Hill Path is pet friendly.
Does 11316 Kirkland Hill Path offer parking?
No, 11316 Kirkland Hill Path does not offer parking.
Does 11316 Kirkland Hill Path have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11316 Kirkland Hill Path offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11316 Kirkland Hill Path have a pool?
Yes, 11316 Kirkland Hill Path has a pool.
Does 11316 Kirkland Hill Path have accessible units?
No, 11316 Kirkland Hill Path does not have accessible units.
Does 11316 Kirkland Hill Path have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11316 Kirkland Hill Path has units with dishwashers.
