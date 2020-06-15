11316 JOLLYVILLE RD

Amenities

Welcome to a community designed for people who want to escape the every day hectic lifestyle. Enjoy the tranquil setting, native oak trees, traditional architecture and 18 acres of canyon views that surround you here. Located in the heart of the Arboretum district, you'll be close to 183, Mopac, Loop 360 and a plethora of dining, shopping and entertainment options. If you're seeking the ultimate in comfort and convenience, this is the place for you! Amenities include a dog park, a shimmering pool, basketball courts, picnic areas with BBQs, a business center and a state-of-the-art fitness center! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.