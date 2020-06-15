All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:31 AM

11316 JOLLYVILLE RD

11316 Jollyville Road · (512) 501-2449
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11316 Jollyville Road, Austin, TX 78759

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$882

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 554 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dogs allowed
recently renovated
gym
pool
dog park
basketball court
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Welcome to a community designed for people who want to escape the every day hectic lifestyle. Enjoy the tranquil setting, native oak trees, traditional architecture and 18 acres of canyon views that surround you here. Located in the heart of the Arboretum district, you'll be close to 183, Mopac, Loop 360 and a plethora of dining, shopping and entertainment options. If you're seeking the ultimate in comfort and convenience, this is the place for you! Amenities include a dog park, a shimmering pool, basketball courts, picnic areas with BBQs, a business center and a state-of-the-art fitness center! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11316 JOLLYVILLE RD have any available units?
11316 JOLLYVILLE RD has a unit available for $882 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11316 JOLLYVILLE RD have?
Some of 11316 JOLLYVILLE RD's amenities include dogs allowed, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11316 JOLLYVILLE RD currently offering any rent specials?
11316 JOLLYVILLE RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11316 JOLLYVILLE RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 11316 JOLLYVILLE RD is pet friendly.
Does 11316 JOLLYVILLE RD offer parking?
No, 11316 JOLLYVILLE RD does not offer parking.
Does 11316 JOLLYVILLE RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11316 JOLLYVILLE RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11316 JOLLYVILLE RD have a pool?
Yes, 11316 JOLLYVILLE RD has a pool.
Does 11316 JOLLYVILLE RD have accessible units?
No, 11316 JOLLYVILLE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 11316 JOLLYVILLE RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 11316 JOLLYVILLE RD does not have units with dishwashers.
