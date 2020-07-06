Rent Calculator
All apartments in Austin
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1131 Brookswood AVE A
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:14 AM
1 of 15
1131 Brookswood AVE A
1131 Brookswood Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1131 Brookswood Avenue, Austin, TX 78721
MLK-183
Amenities
in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Steps to tour:
1) Text us.
2) We'll quickly contact you back & confirm you're qualified for this rental.
3) Schedule your tour for a time that works best for you.
Tour even on evenings and weekends!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5464143)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1131 Brookswood AVE A have any available units?
1131 Brookswood AVE A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 1131 Brookswood AVE A currently offering any rent specials?
1131 Brookswood AVE A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1131 Brookswood AVE A pet-friendly?
No, 1131 Brookswood AVE A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 1131 Brookswood AVE A offer parking?
No, 1131 Brookswood AVE A does not offer parking.
Does 1131 Brookswood AVE A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1131 Brookswood AVE A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1131 Brookswood AVE A have a pool?
No, 1131 Brookswood AVE A does not have a pool.
Does 1131 Brookswood AVE A have accessible units?
No, 1131 Brookswood AVE A does not have accessible units.
Does 1131 Brookswood AVE A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1131 Brookswood AVE A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1131 Brookswood AVE A have units with air conditioning?
No, 1131 Brookswood AVE A does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
