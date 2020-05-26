Charming 3/2 bath with gorgeous open floorplan that features an inviting kitchen/breakfast area/living room! Plenty of storage for everyone in the family with an entertaining back yard! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11305 James Haller Drive have any available units?
11305 James Haller Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 11305 James Haller Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11305 James Haller Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11305 James Haller Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11305 James Haller Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11305 James Haller Drive offer parking?
No, 11305 James Haller Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11305 James Haller Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11305 James Haller Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11305 James Haller Drive have a pool?
No, 11305 James Haller Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11305 James Haller Drive have accessible units?
No, 11305 James Haller Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11305 James Haller Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11305 James Haller Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11305 James Haller Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11305 James Haller Drive does not have units with air conditioning.