Nice 2 bed, 1 bath unit on first floor. Open floor plan, washer/dryer hook-ups, vinyl planking throughout living, dining, kitchen, bathroom. Carpet in bedrooms only. This unit includes refrigerator and gas range. Move in ready!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11304 Nicole Cove B have any available units?
11304 Nicole Cove B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11304 Nicole Cove B have?
Some of 11304 Nicole Cove B's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11304 Nicole Cove B currently offering any rent specials?
11304 Nicole Cove B is not currently offering any rent specials.