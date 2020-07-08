All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 11304 Nicole Cove B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
11304 Nicole Cove B
Last updated February 29 2020 at 5:16 AM

11304 Nicole Cove B

11304 Nicole Cove · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11304 Nicole Cove, Austin, TX 78753

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Nice 2 bed, 1 bath unit on first floor. Open floor plan, washer/dryer hook-ups, vinyl planking throughout living, dining, kitchen, bathroom. Carpet in bedrooms only. This unit includes refrigerator and gas range. Move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11304 Nicole Cove B have any available units?
11304 Nicole Cove B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 11304 Nicole Cove B have?
Some of 11304 Nicole Cove B's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11304 Nicole Cove B currently offering any rent specials?
11304 Nicole Cove B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11304 Nicole Cove B pet-friendly?
No, 11304 Nicole Cove B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 11304 Nicole Cove B offer parking?
No, 11304 Nicole Cove B does not offer parking.
Does 11304 Nicole Cove B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11304 Nicole Cove B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11304 Nicole Cove B have a pool?
No, 11304 Nicole Cove B does not have a pool.
Does 11304 Nicole Cove B have accessible units?
No, 11304 Nicole Cove B does not have accessible units.
Does 11304 Nicole Cove B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11304 Nicole Cove B has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hardrock Canyon
10300 Jollyville Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Village Oaks
10926 Jollyville Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Platform
2823 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Austin, TX 78702
River Stone Ranch
5701 S Mo Pac Expy
Austin, TX 78749
Balcones Club
9218 Balcones Club Dr
Austin, TX 78750
Scofield Park
2601 Scofield Ridge Pkwy
Austin, TX 78727
The Saint Mary
7500 West Slaughter Lane
Austin, TX 78749
Legacy at Western Oaks
8801 La Cresada Dr
Austin, TX 78749

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin